GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GFL. National Bankshares increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital set a C$66.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.20.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

