GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$60.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.20.
View Our Latest Report on GFL ENVIRON-TS
GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance
About GFL ENVIRON-TS
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GFL ENVIRON-TS
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What are earnings reports?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.