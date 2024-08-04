GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$67.00 at ATB Capital

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.20.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
