GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has set its Q2 guidance at $0.24-$0.34 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

