GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. GXO Logistics has set its FY24 guidance at $2.70-2.90 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

