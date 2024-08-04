Head to Head Analysis: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies -350.70% -59.58% -38.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $9.05 million 14.79 -$36.78 million ($0.43) -2.88

Analyst Ratings

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Amprius Technologies 0 1 5 1 3.00

Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 706.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

