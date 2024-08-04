Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

