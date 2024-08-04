Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $41.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Several brokerages have commented on HP. Bank of America cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 5.5 %

HP stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

