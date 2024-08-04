Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.38 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -937.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hillman Solutions

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.