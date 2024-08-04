HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.02

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th.
HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.61 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
