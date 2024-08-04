Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $786.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 439,331 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $22,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $18,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

