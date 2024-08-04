Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $5,514,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 513,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 75,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

