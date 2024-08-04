Huron Consulting Group Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HURN)

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,379,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $10,202,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.