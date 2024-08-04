Illumina (ILMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ILMN opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.59. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

