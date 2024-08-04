Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $53.50 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

