Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $295.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.89.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $231.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.86. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 103.9% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

