Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

