Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) versus Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Critical Survey

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iradimed and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iradimed currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $65.56 million 8.57 $17.19 million $1.41 31.49 Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Iradimed and Regenicin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Regenicin.

Profitability

This table compares Iradimed and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 26.83% 25.18% 20.90% Regenicin N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regenicin shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Iradimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iradimed beats Regenicin on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical application specialists, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

