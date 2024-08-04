iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.36. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

The firm has a market cap of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 343.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

