Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,920 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 19,416 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.83 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.