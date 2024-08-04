Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $260.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.64.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $263.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

