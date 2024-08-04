Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$23.80

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of PXT opened at C$17.23 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.93 and a 52-week high of C$28.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.25). Parex Resources had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of C$382.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 5.2746479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom acquired 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.