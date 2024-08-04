Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 174 ($2.24) price target on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.65. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
