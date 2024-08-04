JMP Securities Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $135.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.