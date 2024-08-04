JMP Securities Raises Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $38.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ALKT opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,555.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 over the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

