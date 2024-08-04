JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 750

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.78) to GBX 750 ($9.65) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.26) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.61) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,426.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 712.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 683.34. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 545 ($7.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 774 ($9.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,111.11%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

