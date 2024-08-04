JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 1,020

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.86) to GBX 1,020 ($13.12) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($10.29) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.72) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 971.33 ($12.49).

STAN opened at GBX 689 ($8.86) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 796 ($10.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 734.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

