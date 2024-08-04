JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 299 ($3.85) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.14) to GBX 324 ($4.17) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.86) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 231 ($2.97) on Thursday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.23 ($3.59). The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.00, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,666.67%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 12,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £28,080 ($36,120.40). In related news, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 38,183 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($128,193.50). Also, insider Anne Wade acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £28,080 ($36,120.40). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

