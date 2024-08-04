JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 3.5 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 142.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 877,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

