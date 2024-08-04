Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Raised to GBX 1,336 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,119 ($14.39) to GBX 1,336 ($17.19) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JET. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,880 ($24.18) to GBX 1,700 ($21.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
