KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Down 22.2%

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) fell 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 22,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

KCR Residential REIT Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.