Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $34.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.71.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in WesBanco by 105.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 3,037.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

