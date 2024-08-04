KeyCorp Lowers Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target to $27.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 712,200.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

