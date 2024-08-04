KeyCorp Raises Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $97.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parsons

Parsons Stock Up 0.3 %

PSN stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. Parsons has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parsons by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $37,854,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.