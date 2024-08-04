KeyCorp Trims AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price to $12.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDX

AvidXchange Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.03. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. AvidXchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,279,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $316,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at $113,279,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in AvidXchange by 871.2% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 619,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 556,066 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 6.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,988 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 167,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 209,828 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.