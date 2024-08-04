Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $22.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.