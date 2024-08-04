KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 486,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,827,000 after acquiring an additional 243,104 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 134,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

