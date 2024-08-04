KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Financial Comparison

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Anghami shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KORE Group and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 377.27%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Anghami.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $276.61 million 0.19 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.33 Anghami $41.38 million 0.67 -$15.81 million N/A N/A

Anghami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anghami beats KORE Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Anghami

(Get Free Report)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.