Kozak & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4 %

GOOGL opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

