Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $42.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after buying an additional 996,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after buying an additional 769,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,834,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares during the period.

KYMR opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

