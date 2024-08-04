Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.300-14.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.85.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LH opened at $236.00 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $238.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

