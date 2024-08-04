Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $1,050.00 at TD Cowen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,007.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $763.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $999.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $946.01. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.