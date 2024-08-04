Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.