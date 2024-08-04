Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $58.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

