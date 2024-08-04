Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.76. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2026 earnings at $28.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $363.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Humana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

