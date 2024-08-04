Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.