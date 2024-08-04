LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $86.25, but opened at $90.50. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 57,176 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

