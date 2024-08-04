LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $20,080.24 and $201.54 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

