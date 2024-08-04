Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $182.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.74.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

