Lido Staked ETH Price Hits $2,913.37 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $28.64 billion and $59.04 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,913.37 or 0.04784192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,828,875 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,827,426.18550551. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,903.75444766 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $66,535,356.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

